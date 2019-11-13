(Stuart) -- A Council Bluffs woman was struck and killed while a pedestrian along Interstate 80 Tuesday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred along I-80 eastbound near the Stuart exit. Authorities say a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by 53-year-old Richard Moncivaez of Nashville was eastbound when it struck 26-year-old Kristina Schmidbauer of Council Bluffs, who was standing on the side of the road with a broken down vehicle. The patrol says a preliminary investigation determined that Schmidbauer was most likely standing in the traveled portion of the interstate. The accident is still under investigation.