(Hamburg) -- Students attempting to build a house in Hamburg have received major financial backing from a Shenandoah company.
Officials with Shenandoah's Pella Corporation plant last week donated $20,000 to the Hamburg School District's housing project. Plans call for placing the 2,000 square-foot residence on land across from Marnie Simons Elementary School. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News middle school students approached Pella officials for a donation to the project last fall.
"Last fall, we took a group of students--junior high students--to Pella," said Wells, "and presented the idea of building houses for flood victims. We are currently building that house in our shop, and we have all the walls built. But, this presentation to Pella was to see if they could assist us in any way."
In addition to the donation, Wells says the company has pledged engineering assistance for the district. Pella's donation brings the total amount awarded to the project to $65,000. Wells says the school is hoping to secure at least $80,000 for materials.
"We really started it with $500, and faith that God would provide for us," he said. "He certainly has. It's amazing. We're looking forward to not only building this house, but making this an annual thing to help the people in our town."
In addition to financial contributions, Wells say the project has received in-kind donations.
"Shipley's Flooring is going to donate all the flooring for the house," said Wells. "That would have part of that $80,000. We have some electricians who are willing to come and give their time, and donate wire. So, the exact figure is not know. But, we think $80-85,000 is the figure to do the whole house. The basement is the expensive piece. We really don't have a contractor that's volunteering to do that. We have reached out to some concrete companies to see if they would donate the concrete. If we can get that piece taken care of, we're willing to donate it for well under that amount."
Eighth grader Emma Barrett is among the students working on the project. Barrett says building the house has taught her more than just construction skills.
"Since this house is to help a family because of the flood," said Barrett, "it has brought a lot of Hamburg together. And, Hamburg has been very strong for this house."
Wells says the project is expected to be finished before the end of the school year in late May.