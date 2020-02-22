(Shenandoah) -- Provisions for Governor Kim Reynold's proposed one-cent sale tax hike are still up for debate in the Iowa Legislature.
Part of the governor's "Invest In Iowa" initiative was discussed during Saturday morning's legislative coffee in Shenandoah. State Senator Mark Costello says revenues from the proposed tax would generate approximately $540 million. Of that total, $178 million would go to natural resources or outdoor recreation programs, as specified by the Iowa Code.
"For example, we'll probably spent about $12 million on REAP," said Costello. "Currently, the governor's plan would be up to $17.2 million. Her plan is to put it into water quality issues to address non-point sources of pollution, practices that farmers can put into practice to try to keep the nitrogen and other pollutants out of the rivers."
Also included is funding to address mental health issues. Costello, however, says property and income tax relief is also attached to the penny sales tax increase.
"Her legislation is going to be tax cut, ultimately," he said. "She wants it to be at least neutral, but she's talking about a 10% net tax cut. So, this would be a tax shift, not a tax increase. It would be a shift to sales tax. Also, we're going to have about $94 million in new spending, okay. So, in order to become a neutral thing, we would have to cut spending in other areas."
When asked whether he supports the governor's proposal, the Imogene Republican says he's "open to it."
"It's all the details," said Costello. "I'm open to it. I haven't said no, but there are things that I'm looking for. I certainly want a net tax cut. I want to make sure that the formula as to where that we're required to spend goes, but I'm open to it."
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says Reynolds' initiative carries some "good proposals," but he hopes that the details surrounding the sales tax hike will make it "revenue neutral."
"I think there seems to be a willingness in our caucus to take a good look at it," said Dolecheck. "But, we want to make sure we don't put ourselves in a position to where we have to come back and do another tax increase if we fall short. That's why I think that within her scenario that she's put forth that it is pretty well tax neutral, so to speak, even though it does provide a dedicated funding stream for conservation and water quality, which is something we've all been wanting."
Saturday's coffee, sponsored by the Shenandoah Chamber of Industry Association, was the first two such events for the two legislators. Dolecheck and Costello also appeared at a similar coffee at the Glenn Miller Museum in Clarinda, sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce later in the morning.