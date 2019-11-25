(Shenandoah) -- A couple of upcoming events are planned to benefit a pet shelter in Shenandoah.
People for Paws is participating in two fundraisers over the next few weeks to help offset the cost of caring for stray animals in the area. Volunteer Cindy Baker says the first event takes place on December 1st at the Wabash Wine Company and gives pet owners a chance to get a holiday photo taken with their pets.
"Just in time for Christmas, you will get a holiday photo of your dog, cat, rabbit or gerbil," said Baker. "You'll actually get two of those that will be emailed to you. It's $10 for two photos, and it's just lots of fun to watch. Some people bring their pets in all dressed up for Christmas. It's really, really cute. I think you'd have a good time with your pet when you come in."
People for Paws will also be participating in a craft and vendor fair at the winery on December 14th, where they will be selling several pet-themed items. Linda Hoefing says donations to People for Paws are always appreciated.
"Since we are a charitable organization, any monetary donations we can give you a receipt," said Hoefing. "They are tax-deductible and you can write them off."
Hoefing says the organization conducts a big fundraising push in the winter and attempts to gather enough donations to run throughout the year.
"As anyone who has animals knows, the bills for just the basic necessities are always big," said Hoefing. "We're working with anywhere between 25-30 dogs at one time, plus 25-30 cats at one time. That requires some vet care, good food, grooming and all those good things that you need to be able to do to a pet to have a pet."
Anyone who would like more information about People for Paws can contact Hoefing at (402) 679-2684. Hoefing and Baker were recent guests on KMA's Morning Routine Show. You can hear the full interview below.