(Percival) -- Percival residents wanted volunteers to participate in post-flood cleanup efforts this past weekend--and they got them.
Assistance from all sorts of individuals and groups poured into the community Friday and Saturday for Percival Cleanup Days. Angie Sheldon chairs Percival's Hometown Pride Committee. Sheldon tells KMA News the community was grateful for the support in clearing debris in the flood-stricken community.
"We had many volunteers join us," said Sheldon. "We had over 100 on Friday, and we had over 60 volunteers join us on Saturday. We were able to get a huge amount of cleanup done in Percival over the weekend."
Sheldon says the volunteers tackled a massive amount of materials from not one, but two flooding events within the past four months.
"We had a lot of cornstalks that washed in from the water that came in March," said Sheldon. "Then, we had another episode of water that came through the end of May, and it brought other debris, as well. So, the cornstalks and the mud, together, just turned into like cement, so it was quite a job to gather those up."
She says an even bigger challenge was clearing mulch collecting at the city's playground area.
"Everyone who has volunteered to help--they worked like troopers," said Sheldon. "They worked hard to dig all that mulch out around the playground equipment, scrub the playground equipment, the park shelter, and then we even had an opportunity to help some citizens of Percival who needed help, as well."
Despite progress in cleanup efforts, Sheldon says residents impacted by the flooding still face a long road to recovery. She says many residents have yet to return to their homes.
"It's a major economic challenge for them," she said, "or monetary challenge for them--especially this is the second time we've experienced this in eight years. You know, some people were just recovering from the 2011 flood. We were impacted by this again in 2019."
Sheldon adds emotional support continues for the community's flood victims. At least 20 volunteer groups have provided 21 meals for Percival residents at weekly gatherings. More information is available from the Percival Hometown Pride Facebook page.