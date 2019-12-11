(Stanton) -- Federal and state officials are coming to Stanton Thursday for a special announcement regarding the expansion of rural broadband services.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue joins Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in a special presentation at the Old Lumber Yards Event Center in Stanton Thursday at 2:30 p.m. At that event, the secretary and the governor will announce Farmer Mutual Telephone Company's inclusion into the federal government's ReConnect program, designed to upgrade fiber optics coverage in rural parts of the country.
"Their appearance here is through some recent funding that was made possible through USDA for companies like FMTC to submit applications for rural broadband expansion to the rural areas," said Kevin Cabbage, FMTC's general manager and CEO. "We're pleased that Secretary Perdue will be here on Thursday to share in the recent announcement as to what FMTC is going to receive from that program."
Back in March, 2018, Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America. Cabbage says funding from the program will allow his company to expand outside its normal coverage area.
"Our normal serving areas are Stanton, Villisca, Nodaway, New Market and Bethesda," he said. "So, we have been branching out into areas of Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, and Corning. But, that comes at a high cost to expand our fiber optics out there. And, there just really hasn't been a mechanism in place to make that affordable for companies to do. That's the reason those people are lacking in communications services."
Cabbage says FMTC has focused on increasing and improving rural internet services for a number of years.
"We've been slowly laying the foundation," said Cabbage, "continuing to branch out into those adjacent territories if we can afford to do so. This is a great opportunity for us to gain national attention. Obviously, it's been a focus of the state here, with Iowa Governor Reynolds and her Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, and then the Connections Task Force that's been working on ways that we can help bring high speed broadband service delivered over fiber optic cable to all of the rural residents."
Under the ReConnect program, USDA received 146 applications between May and July of this year, requesting $1.4 million in funding.