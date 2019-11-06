(Sidney) -- The write-in results from Fremont County have been released and Peter Johnson comes away as the new mayor of Sidney.
According to unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor's Office, Johnson received 150 write-in votes, while write-in candidates Kenneth Brown and Fabian Bell received 50 and 42 votes, respectively. Johnson will succeed Paul Hutt, who opted to not run for reelection as Sidney mayor.
Other write-in results showed Travis Korver (116 votes) and Martha Jackson (81) were both elected to the Tabor City Council. William Morrison received five votes to win the Imogene Mayor's race. Additionally, Bradley Blake picked up six write-in votes to fill the final seat on the Thurman City Council.