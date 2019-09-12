(Shenandoah) -- Potential candidates for KMAland city council and school board races only have a week to go to submit nomination papers.
Thursday, September 19th is the deadline to submit petitions to run in the November 5th general elections. It's the first election combining municipal and school board races on one ballot. Two council positions are up for a vote in Shenandoah, alone. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News Bob Burchett has returned papers to run for another term as ward 2 councilman, while Jennifer Elliott has submitted petitions for the at-large council position currently held by Aaron Green. Green--who is also mayor protem--has yet to return paperwork. One park and recreation board member--Zac Zwickel--is also up for reelection. Lyman says prospective candidates must follow certain steps in order to appear on the November ballot.
"They can go to the county, or they can go to the city and talk to our city clerk, Karla Gray," said Lyman. "She has some packets available. The key requirement is that you fill out all the paperwork identifying yourself, get it notarized, then you get 25 signatures from registered voters in the city--or from the political subdivision that you're running in. From there, they have to turn it into the county by the 19th of September."
School board candidates, meanwhile, must submit nomination papers to school board secretaries in each district. For more information, contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219 or your local county auditor's office.