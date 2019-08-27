(Maryville) — Nodaway County officials are reporting a problem with some of the county’s phone lines.
A phone system for the county’s administration building and Nodaway County Courthouse were damaged by a lightning strike over two weeks ago. Since then, officials say the phones have been experiencing issues with calls coming into the building.
The public is encouraged to call the Nodaway County Clerk’s office at (660) 582-2251 if they have issues calling other offices. The message will then be delivered to the appropriate office.