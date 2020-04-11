(Sidney) – Federal officials are investigating a plane crash in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 12:40 p.m. Friday that a plane had crashed approximately four miles north of Sidney. Deputies arriving at the scene found the plane in a pasture with substantial front end and wing damage. Authorities say two people inside the plane—a couple from St. Louis—were not injured.
The pilot reported that there was a mechanical problem before the plane crash landed. The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the accident’s investigation.
Sidney Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.