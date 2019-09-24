(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials continue to target an early 2020 opening for a daycare program in the district.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board held a public hearing regarding the approval of plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total cost for the renovation package for the Red Oak Community School District Early Childhood Center Renovation Project. Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News plans moved forward after nobody spoke for or against the proposal at the public hearing.
"The board did approve the plans and award the contracts for the base bid work to Building Crafts from Red Oak," Messinger said. "It actually came in under budget. We had $600,000 budgeted for it. The contract was awarded for the bid right around $560,000."
Messinger says the plan is for the district to begin operating daycare services out of the former Washington Elementary School facility beginning in January. Work on the building will be done by December 1st, which entails several upgrades to different components in the facility.
"It will involve some HVAC work, plumbing, lighting, carpeting, and we're currently doing concrete work to get the playground renovated for the younger aged kids at the preschool and childcare center," Messinger said. "After the first of the year, we'll have eight classrooms being used down there: four for the preschool and four for the daycare."
Once completed, Messinger says a daycare facility will be a big asset to the community.
"Montgomery County Economic Development has been working on this," Messinger said. "It has been identified in Red Oak as a need in the area for childcare. We're hopeful that it will make a difference. I know we've had a lot of people calling in and asking questions about the daycare. It's a partnership that will strengthen the school and the community."
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Debbie Graber as Safety Patrol Coordinator for Inman Elementary for the 2019-20 school year. Board members also approved contracts for Jewell Moore and Meshell Billings as TLC Mentors for Inman Elementary for the 2019-20 school year.