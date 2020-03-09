(Plattsmouth) -- Officials in the Plattsmouth School District have cancelled classes this week over a potential Coronavirus exposure.
The district announced that it would cancel classes Monday-Thursday this week. Friday was already a scheduled day off for students and staff. The closure comes after a district student was present at a Special Olympics event in Fremont on February 29th, which was also attended by a 36-year-old woman who is Nebraska's first case of the virus. In a press conference Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts urged families to prepare for things like school closures.
"If a school were to close -- which if we were to do that it would be to protect the grandparents -- young people seem to weather this disease fairly well, but we want to mitigate the spread to those older, more vulnerable populations," said Ricketts. "If that happens, you are going to have to provide child care. You should be thinking about what happens if your school closes. We want people to be taking those common sense steps to get prepared and be thinking about how can we best mitigate the spread of this virus."
In addition to Plattsmouth, Fremont Public Schools, Fremont Bergan, Fremont Trinity Lutheran, Midland University and Logan View Public Schools have all cancelled classes for a portion or all of this week due to possible exposures.