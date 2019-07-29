(Malvern) -- A Plattsmouth man was injured after he crashed an ultralight personal aircraft near Malvern Sunday evening.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Jason Weirauch was operating a Top Dog Ultralight personal aircraft on the property of 52731 350th Street around 5:13 p.m. Authorities say Weirauch exited the property onto 350th Street and slammed into the road ditch.
Weirauch was ejected from the aircraft, and was transported by Malvern EMS to Nebraska Medicine with suspected injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The Iowa State Patrol has taken over the investigation.