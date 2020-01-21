(Thurman, IA) -- Two Plattsmouth residents were arrested on burglary charges in Thurman late Sunday morning.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the owner of a flooded-out business property in the 1500 block of Western Avenue contacted authorities around 11:30 a.m. After an investigation, deputies arrested 41-year-old Laura Marie Gillespie and 57-year-old Joseph W. Hofler for third degree burglary and fourth degree theft.
Both suspects were released from the Fremont County Jail after posting $5,000 bond. The sheriff's office says the incident is still under investigation.