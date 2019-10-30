(Sioux City) -- Halloween can be a fun night--but also a tragic night because of a number of poison or choking dangers.
That's why officials at the Iowa Poison Control Center are standing by to field calls regarding Halloween-related situations. Tammy Noble is the center's education coordinator. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program Wednesday morning, Noble says one of the Halloween-related poison threats involves colorful glow sticks that children often swallow.
"We sometimes see kids that will bite into the glow necklace-type things," said Noble. "When you break into that, the liquid inside that illuminates that glow stick is really irritating. It stings when it gets into your mouth, so often times, the kids will cry when that happens."
Another danger involves the use of dry ice in punch bowls during Halloween parties. Noble says dry ice is solid carbon dioxide that should be handled carefully.
"You want to make sure that when you're handling dry ice, that you wear gloves," she said. "Touching that cold of a surface can cause frostbite injuries very, very quickly. So, just be careful when you're touching it. And, just be very careful when you put it into a bowl or glass--anywhere where people are going to drink out of."
Noble says the center often receives calls regarding choking hazards during Halloween.
"One of the choking hazards that we sometimes get calls about are the window clings," said Noble. "Those are those little gel-type substances that you put on windows. I know my grandson loves to do that. Sometimes, there's bigger pieces, and there's smaller pieces. They can be a choking hazard--so be careful of that."
Another risk involves children accidentally swallowing button batteries.
"Those are sometimes the little queen-shaped batteries, those round batteries that can be sometimes in costumes, or toys, or decorations for Halloween," she said. "If little kids swallow those, they can get stuck in the throat, or the esophagus, which is that tube that goes down into the stomach--and it can cause some very severe burns."
Based in Sioux City, the Iowa Poison Control Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone with questions regarding possible poison situations should contact the center at 1-800-222-1222.