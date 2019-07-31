(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police say a girl claiming she was almost abducted while jogging earlier this week was lying.
Police say the 15-year-old girl claimed she was running in the vicinity of Valley View and Mall Drive around 8:30 Monday morning when a white male approached her and grabbed her by the arm. The female victim told police that she struck the man and was able to run away. Police say the girl recanted her version of events in speaking with investigators Wednesday, and admitted to fabricating the incident. The girl will not be charged with making a false report.
Police, however, says the recommendations regarding being aware of your surroundings, and being alert for suspicious people/activity are still valid.