(Glenwood) -- Mills County residents planning on voting in next week's special election on the county recorder's position should take note of some slight changes in the polls.
Lu Anne Christiansen and Carrie Finnegan are running in Tuesday's special election for the position vacated by Lisa Tallman's resignation in December. In order to cut the costs of a special election, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson consolidated some of the election precincts. For example, Robertson tells KMA News all three Glenwood wards and Glenwood Township will vote at the Glenwood American Legion Building.
"Normally, I had two precincts--Ward 2 and Ward 3--that were at the American Legion," said Robertson. "Now I have added Ward 1, which is normally here at the courthouse, and I've also added Glenwood Township, which is normally at our engineer's facility. So, all of those will be at the legion."
Also, the aftermath of last spring's flooding forced the consolidation of polling places for residents of Pacific Junction, and Lyons and Plattville Townships.
"Pacific Junction's precinct is obviously still not able to be voted at in Pacific Junction," she said. "So, we moved it like we did in the city and school elections to Al's Auction House. So, the city of Pacific Junction, Plattville Township and Lyons Township will all vote there."
And, voters from Emerson and Hastings, plus Deer Creek/White Cloud and Indian Creek Townships will cast ballots at the Indian Creek Museum in Emerson. All other precincts will remain the same. While a dollar figure wasn't available, Robertson believes the county will see a cost savings from combining polls.
"Normally, we have to have three workers per precinct--at least a minimum of," said Robertson. "So, we were able to bring that cost down by the number of people we had working at the polls. I haven't had the opportunity to put pen to paper to see where the savings is at, but I think it will be savings in the long run."
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Robertson hopes residents will vote before going to the Glenwood High School girls basketball team's state tournament game in Des Moines. More than 200 absentee ballots had been returned to Robertson's office before Thursday. Residents may vote absentee at the county auditor's office until 4:30 Monday afternoon.