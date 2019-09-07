(Hamburg) -- On a street that was underwater less than six months ago, the city of Hamburg held a parade Saturday.
Sidney High School's Marching Band was just one of the many entries in the annual Hamburg Popcorn Days Parade down Main Street. The parade was a focal point of a celebration many residents thought would never happen after floodwaters ravaged the community in March. Hamburg's Kiwanis Club, the sponsors of the annual Popcorn Days, took note of the town's recovery by awarding community service awards to the men and women who kept the community running in times of disaster. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain and the city council were among the recipients. In accepting the award, Crain paid tribute to local residents who inspired city officials to work countless hours in addressing the flood, and its aftermath.
"You cleaned this town up," said Crain. "It was the people of this community that lost, and the businesses that lost. But, you came together. You mended us back together. You walked into City Hall and asked, 'how can we help. And by the way, there's lunch on the table.'"
Other honorees included Hamburg Public Works Director Alan Dovel and fellow city employees. Dovel stood near the city's flagpole near the intersection of Main Street and E Avenue--another part of the community swamped back in March. Dovel says not even floodwaters would stop the city from holding its traditional September celebration.
"It's tradition," said Dovel. "Popcorn Days has been here forever. They weren't going to let anyone stop it. They pulled together. They helped us clean up. I mean, the community and surrounding communities, churches--everyone's come in here to help us. They want things back to normal. Our theater is back open today. It's just things like that are unreal. It's overwhelming the help that we get from the community and surrounding communities."
Hamburg residents also paid tribute to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who served as the parade's grand marshal. Reynolds was in the community March 18th--a day after it lost its battle with the raging Missouri River floodwaters--and has made several trips back to gauge its recovery. Reynolds tells KMA News Crain and other officials were determined to hold the celebration--even during the darkest of days.
"They weren't sure whether they were going to have Popcorn Days, or not," said Reynolds. "We were down here for one of the meetings, and she (Crain) said, 'we're going to have it. I'm determined to have it. Will you come be a part of it?' I said yes."
Reynolds praised local residents for their resiliency, and saluted city officials for guiding the city through the recovery process.
"Every time I've come down where, they've had a list of what they've been able to get done," she said, "and a list of what they have to do next. They just keep marching, and they keep focusing. They keep getting the next thing done, and the next thing done, and the next thing done. I wanted to be here to say, 'job well done." I know they're a long ways from being done, but I wanted to commend them for everything they've done."
While many residents are back in their homes, and numerous businesses along Main Street and elsewhere have reopened, the city is still in recovery mode. And, the governor says she and other state officials continue to press the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the Ditch 6 levee southwest of town to the full height of 919 feet--not the 911-foot level corps officials recently indicated.
"They have agreed to build the base to where it needs to be to get up the 919 (foot level) that we believe it should be at," said the governor. "In the interim, we'll keep talking about funding, and fighting the fight, and figuring out a way to get that done. But, what we're here to say is, we'll get that done--whether than means continuing to hold the corps accountable, or supplementing it with other means of getting that done.
"The main message is, we're going to get it where it needs to be," she added.
Additionally, HESCO barriers continue to line E Avenue--just in case they're needed again in the future.