(KMAland) -- As families throughout KMAland prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, an area dietitian is reminding folks to use moderation when eating.
Experts estimate the average Thanksgiving meal consists of over 3,000 calories and nearly 229 grams of fat -- well over the recommended daily allowance. Melisa Baier is a dietitian with Clarinda Regional Health Center. She says one tip for a healthier Thanksgiving is to be mindful of the time of the meal.
"You don't want to be skipping meals all day and then having this huge meal at the end of the day," said Baier. "It really could lead to uncontrolled eating. If you know that your lunch is going to be later than usual -- maybe at 2 o'clock -- sometimes that happens because you have to wait for the turkey to be done, make sure you have a small snack just so that you don't have that uncontrolled eating."
Baier also warns against grazing in the kitchen throughout the day leading up to the meal. She says finding an alternative activity for those who are not cooking is a good idea.
"Moving away and having some sort of activity -- it could be an outdoor physical activity like frisbee or catch or something like a card game or board game," said Baier. "Those are always nice to kind of move you out, so you don't have a whole meal before the meal actually starts."
Baier says many family-favorite recipes can be altered to save a few calories.
"You can make them healthier by substituting low-fat or fat-free versions of things like sour cream or cream cheese," said Baier. "If it calls for added fat, can you cut it back? A lot of times you can cut it back by about a half and still have a great product. If it calls for a stick of butter, you can probably do a half-stick of butter. A lot of times, if you aren't sure, you can cut it back by one-third and still get a good outcome. It's the same thing with sugar. You can either use a sugar substitute or you can cut it back by one-third or one-half. It's good to practice that ahead of time."
When choosing your food to eat, Baier recommends dividing your plate into sections to help with portion control.
"Pretty much half of your plate should be fruits or vegetables, one-quarter protein and one-quarter starch," said Baier. "Normally, we would say to add on a little dairy, but during the holiday season that means a really small dessert. That's a really good tool to help me stay on track. A lot of times your plate will have two divided areas. I use one of those for protein and one for my grains or starches. I fill my plate that way and make sure to get lots of veggies in the bigger portion. That's a great way to survive any holiday."
Baier also recommends cutting out items that are not special or essential to the meal -- including things like dinner rolls -- to cut a few extra calories. She also says it's a good idea to only take a half-portion of dessert.