(Clarinda) -- Page County officials say fiscal responsibility is leading to a slight decrease in the county's tax asking.
Further discussion regarding budget preparations for fiscal 2021 took place at this week's county board of supervisors meeting. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris tells KMA News one major development in next fiscal year's budget involves a slight decrease in the county's levy rate.
"Last year, our levy rate was $9.99 (per thousand dollars valuation)," said Morris. "This year, with what we have penciled out, that levy rate would drop to $9.95. Not a significant drop by any stretch of the imagination. But, I'm pleased that as we try to be fiscally responsible, and differentiate between wants and needs, that has resulted, I think, in a slight decrease in the levy rate--and that's always good news."
Among other features, Morris says the fiscal 2021 budget will feature an additional jailer in the county sheriff's office.
"Having an additional jailer will help alleviate a significant amount of overtime that we've experienced in the 24-7 operation of the county sheriff's office," he said. "So, this year, we did say okay to that additional jailer, which, hopefully, will have the expected result of decreasing overtime, and keep people fresher and safer in that environment."
However, Morris says the supervisors rejected Page County Public Health's request to increase a staff member's position from half time to full time. Additionally, he says the county is initiating a crackdown on the use of county-owned vehicles by certain officials.
"We have not been consistent throughout the county in how that particular policy was interpreted," said Morris. "So, we made an attempt to equalize that. The end result is that our EMA director will not be using the vehicle as a commuter vehicle that he typically uses. Also, our shop superintendent in our county roads (department) will not be using the county-owned vehicle as a commuter vehicle."
While saying neither individual did anything wrong, Morris adds every dollar adds up.
"You always want to be fiscally responsible--don't misunderstand me," he said. "Every dollar that we can save and use more efficiently is to the benefit of the taxpayer. But, the problem that we have is the inequity of one department doing it one way, the other department doing it another way. That does not help in terms of your camaraderie, it does not help in terms of your departments working together. That builds walls more than it builds cooperation."
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says a public hearing date for the budget has not been set.