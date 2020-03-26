(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to a press release from Montgomery County Public Health, a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the individual is between 41-and-60 years of age who has recently traveled outside of the United States. The individual is currently isolating at home.
Samantha Beason, Montgomery County Public Health's Administrator, said in the press release that their office's general practice will be to not disclose specific towns or cities of where residents with confirmed positive tests reside. She added that they will share as much information as they are legally able to.
Further details regarding Montgomery County's first confirmed COVID-19 case is unavailable at this time.