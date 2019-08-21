(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are searching for suspects and information connected to a possible carjacking Wednesday morning.
At around 7:15 a.m., officers received information regarding a possible carjacking occurring at a Casey's store at 510 23rd Avenue in Council Bluffs. Reports also indicated a small child was located inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Soon after officers arrived on location, the vehicle was found a short distance away from the original scene, with the child still in his seat unharmed.
Photos of two suspects and the suspect vehicle have been released by authorities. The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4765, or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.