(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah woman faces drug charges following her arrest in Red Oak Saturday evening.
Red Oak Police say 34-year-old Ashley Anne Farmer was arrested for possession of marijuana—a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia—a simple misdemeanor. At around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Oak Creek Apartments at 1660 East Summit Street for the odor of marijuana in the hallway. Police allege Farmer was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Farmer is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.