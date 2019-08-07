(Council Bluffs) -- A Wednesday morning high speed chase in Pottawattamie County ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a green 1997 Dodge Ram in the area of 205th Street and Juniper Road around 2:15 a.m. The driver of the pickup refused to stop and a pursuit began. The deputy reported that several gunshots were fired at him from the interior of the pickup during the short pursuit. The pickup was able to elude the deputy, who lost sight of the vehicle.
The Dodge pickup drove southbound into Council Bluffs on Railroad Avenue, where it was spotted by Council Bluffs police officers, who then attempted to get it pulled over. Another pursuit began and shots were fired out of the pickup at the pursuing officers. One marked Council Bluffs Police SUV was struck by the gunfire. The pickup left Railroad Avenue and entered onto Indian Hills Drive. In the 1400 block of Indian Hills, the driver lost control of the truck and the vehicle rolled onto its side.
Several officers surrounded the pickup, which was occupied by a male who had been driving, and a female passenger. Officers could see that the male was armed with two firearms; one was pointed at the female, while the other was pointed outside of the wrecked truck and in the direction of officers. Officers attempted to convince the driver to put down his weapons and to surrender, but he refused. An officer at the scene fired one round at the driver, striking him in the head, ending the hostage situation. The female was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for a precautionary exam.
The names of the deceased driver, the female hostage and any of the officers/deputies involved will be released at a later stage in the investigation. No officers or deputies were injured during the pursuits or hostage incident.
The incident is being investigated by the State of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance being provided by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, no additional comments will be made by the Council Bluffs Police Department.