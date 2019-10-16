(Council Bluffs) -- Seven people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 6 and Sunnydale Road east of Council Bluffs shortly after 7:30 a.m. Authorities say a Southwest Iowa Planning Council transport vehicle driven by 66-year-old Bernard Morrison of Crescent was westbound on 6 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound cement truck driven by 40-year-old Luke Andrle of Omaha. The transport vehicle then lost control, and struck another eastbound vehicle driven by 58-year-old Scott Peterson of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Six of the eight passengers in the transport vehicle and Andrle were taken to area hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. The accident remains under investigation.