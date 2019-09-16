(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County residents are on alert for another bout with Missouri River flooding later this week.
Heavy precipitation from South Dakota is expected to flow down the river, putting the county's northwestern portion at risk for more flooding. Doug Reed is Pottawattamie County's emergency management director. Reed tells KMA News areas still recovering from two previous flooding incidents this year could be hit again.
"We're looking for a lot of similar impacts that we've seen or dealt with most of the year," said Reed, "and just really starting to advise people to take any precautionary actions now, especially along the northwest sector of the county, where we still have some damages to levees and drainage ditch structures from the previous two rounds of flooding that we've had."
Reed and other officials express concerns that Interstates 29 and 680 in the county could be impacted by flooding again.
"When you think about us needing to be, oh, around 28.2 feet--somewhere around there--for the water to get really close to, or just coming onto low spots along the interstate," he said, "that puts us around early-morning hours or later on the 17th (Tuesday). And then, based on the forecast crest on that point, we've still got a couple foot left to go until we get over 30 feet."
He says other parts of the county's road system are at risk, as well.
"We expect losing some of our secondary road systems up in the northwest part of the county," said Reed, "along with the threat to the interstate. So, as always, that means you might not get back to your property, or if you stay too long, you might not be able to get out of it, or we might got be able to get to you in a timely fashion should there be an issue.
"We really want people to base their decisions on information we're putting out there, but knowing how they've been impacted this year," he added.
By now, Reed says residents should know what precautions to take in case of flooding.
"Unfortunately, this isn't anybody's first rodeo," he said. "We've been dealing with this since March. Many of these folks that live along the river also had to deal with this back in 2011. So, you know, folks kind of know how they're impacted. The best thing we can do is give them the most updated and accurate information at the time we can, so that they can responsible decisions for themselves and their property."
Residents are also advised to check the county's flood information website for further updates.
In addition, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management provided this map indicating potential flooded areas: