(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are keeping their fingers crossed that water levels continue to decline in flood-stricken areas.
Heavy precipitation from the north, combined with rising Missouri River levels swamped parts of the county already ravaged by flooding earlier this year. Since round three last weekend, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News there's signs of improvement in the situation over the past few days.
"We had a crest that kind of started to fluctuate a little bit on us come down," said Reed. "Then, we had rains that dumped a few inches--a little more in some areas north of us--and that bumped us right back up. Now, we're starting to see that finally work its way through the system. We're starting to see a steady decline. We've got reports from up in the northwest parts of the county since early last (Thursday) night that they've seen some areas where we've dropped closed to six inches in some places."
However, Reed says any heavy precipitation this weekend won't help the situation.
"There's a lot of factors that will just have to pan out to see any type of reaction on the river," he said. "It's something that we're watching really closely with our National Weather Service partners, and others. It's definitely got our attention, because any kind of rain right now just isn't good for the overall situation, whether it's drying some things out that are just wet, and not necessarily flooded, or areas flooded near the river, itself."
As for the road situation, parts of Interstate 29 and I-680 swamped last weekend remain closed. But, Reed says there is some good news as far as some county roads are concerned. One county road located south of Council Bluffs and east of I-29 was reopened Friday morning.
"At least we're moving in the right direction," said Reed. "We've been able to open a road, and the water's coming down. So, we'll just stay hopeful that Mother Nature gives us a break, and that we don't see a whole lot of accumulation out of these next few days of forecast precipitation."
Reed reminds motorists once again to obey road closed signs, and follow posted detours.
"We've already had at least three--if not more--semis get stuck off of Old Lincoln Highway, trying to get through, you know, lower overhead passage tunnels, where we have rail lines and things like that," he said. "And, that just backs things up for everybody. Whether you're in a semi, an oversized load, or a regular passenger car, Old Lincoln Highway is not a detour route."
Reed recommends checking the Iowa Department of Transportation's website, 511ia.org for further road updates.