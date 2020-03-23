(Council Bluffs) -- Like many businesses and organizations, the Pottawattamie County 4H has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak but is doing its best to make the changes as smooth as possible.
"We're taking it all in stride," Youth Coordinator Jennifer Vincent said. "We're working remotely at this time. We just want our families to know that we are there for them and providing them opportunities. We're just moving to a virtual format rather than our face-to-face meetings."
Concerns over the coronavirus have forced the Pottawattamie County 4H to cancel some events including the "Livestock Extravaganza" that was scheduled for April 4th.
However, the sheep, goat and swine weigh-ins scheduled for April 11th and April 25th are still on as scheduled.
"As of right now, the weigh-ins can still happen," Vincent said. "We're just taking some bio-security measures that we've taken in the past, we're just ramping it up a little bit. They'll be hearing some communication from us with how we can keep social distancing,"
Vincent also adds that the county fair, scheduled for July 22nd through the 26th is still on as scheduled.