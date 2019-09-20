(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces more than 13 years in prison in connection with a drug trafficking conviction.
Thirty-one year-old Travis Wright Scott was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 160 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Scott will serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.
Scott pleaded guilty in April of 2018 in connection with an investigation conducted by the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, involving controlled buys of narcotics from Scott. Upon his arrest, Scott possessed a small amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale, serialized money from the controlled buys, and a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P 9 mm handgun that was reported stolen.
Council Bluffs Police and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.