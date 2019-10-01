(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect faces 10 years in prison following a conviction on meth charges.
Forty-six year-old William Walter Batten of Pottawattamie County was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Batten also faces five years of supervised release following his prison term. Council Bluffs Police stopped Batten's motorcycle in October, 2018, and discovered he didn't have a motorcycle endorsement or insurance. Upon his arrest, Batten admitted he had meth in his motorcycle. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found more than 50 grams of meth. Batten pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
Council Bluffs Police and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.