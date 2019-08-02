(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison after he was found guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
According to U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 46-year-old Kevin Lee Longo was sentenced this week to 46 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release. The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger.
In September 2018, Council Bluffs Police responded to a call about a man who had pointed a gun and fired a round into the air. An investigation revealed the defendant and a victim had an exchange regarding a former girlfriend of Longo’s, after which Longo pulled out a firearm and threatened the victim. Officers received permission to search Longo’s vehicle and located a pellet gun, marijuana, methamphetamine, crushed pills, pipes, a scale, bb’s, CO2 cartridges, and .380 ammunition. A subsequent search yielded a loaded black and silver .380 firearm Longo had hidden in a shed.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.