(Council Bluffs) -- An elderly woman has become Pottawattamie County's first COVID-19 related death.
Pottawattamie County Public Health officials confirmed Monday that a female between 61-80 years old with preexisting conditions died of coronavirus. Authorities say she didn't have contact with a known COVID-19 case, nor was her case related to travel. Testing positive back on March 30th, she was the county's sixth confirmed case. She had been in a hospital ICU since April 7th.
In addition, the county reported its 13th confirmed coronavirus case--a female Council Bluffs resident between 61-80 years old. She was tested on April 9th, and is currently self-isolating. Officials say the individual had pre-existing health conditions, has not traveled, and didn't have contact with an existing case. Pottawattamie County Public Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation, and is in touch with the Iowa Department of Public Health.