(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison on federal drug charges.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbuam announced that 53-year-old Laura Lynn Schubert was sentenced Tuesday to 92 months in prison, plus five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The charge stems from an incident in October 2018, when an Iowa State Trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle Schubert was driving. Authorities found 90 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and a subsequent search of Schubert's residence yielded another 340 grams of meth. Schubert pled guilty to the charge in June.
The case was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement and the Council Bluffs Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.