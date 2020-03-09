(Council Bluffs) — Officials have confirmed a presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus in Pottawattamie County.
County public health officials say a woman between 41 and 60 years old with underlying health conditions has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 virus. County Supervisor Justin Schultz says county officials were notified Saturday of a possible case.
"That individual was quarantined," said Schultz. "They went over to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to have the test conducted. After that test, we were notified that we have a presumptive positive."
The woman recently returned from a trip to California, which has reported over 100 positive cases of the disease. Schultz says the county’s public health, police, fire and school officials have been preparing for the virus.
"As a community, we've been working together to try to prepare for things like this," said Schultz. "We're standing here in our emergency operations center because this is a community place where we get together and work on these issues."
Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant — who oversees public health for the county — says the public health office began an investigation into the case right away.
"The investigation for us began when we were notified of the possible positive on Saturday," said Wyant. "We treated it as we would a positive. So, the investigation began and we started backtracking all the different events."
Wyant says the woman worked at a local restaurant.
"They worked at the local Panera Bread," said Wyant. "Panera Bread did take the steps of notifying their employees when the possible came across. They took a step that I compliment them on in shutting down their facility and they are going through the cleaning process right now to disinfect it."
State health officials now report there are eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the first three cases — all in Johnson County — on Sunday night.