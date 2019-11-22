(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County early Friday afternoon.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the area of Pioneer Trial and Humbolt Lane shortly after 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a pickup and passenger car involved in the accident. Following Lewis Township Rescue's arrival, two occupants of the passenger car were pronounced dead. The pickup's occupants were treated at the scene.
Names of the individuals involved have been withheld, pending notification of family. Further information is not expected to be released until later Saturday. The accident is still under investigation.