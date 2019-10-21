(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County is the latest in KMAland to consider a buyout program for properties damaged by the floods of 2019.
The county's emergency management agency announced Monday it's gathering public data to pursue participation in programs in unincorporated parts of the county's northwest portion, plus the cities of Oakland and Council Bluffs. County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News a listing of known impacted areas and properties were provided to Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management to conduct a financial analysis on the maximum potential costs for such a program. Now, he says the county is compiling a list of property owners interested in the program.
"At least typically under the FEMA funding, and some of the other programs available to do this work, there's a local cost match to the program," said Reed. "Depending on the number of properties that would be interested in participating in the program, we would definitely need to look to see if that 15% cost match, or whatever the program requirements are within each of the particular programs to see what financial impact that would have on the jurisdictions."
Like other parts of KMAland, Reed says a significant number of properties in his county were swamped by floodwaters.
"We've got some folks that live up in the northwest part of the county, along the Missouri River," he said, "that have been in and out of their homes two or three times now because of different flooding events. That's really challenging for those folks, not knowing what's going to happen next--repeated damage or basements that have water in them for almost half a year at this point. It can cause some impacts."
Reed says access is limited to other properties.
"Some of the houses up in the area have been fine," said Reed, "or stayed relatively dry. But, access to them--people can't get in or out, things like commercial delivery packages, or even the postal services, or access to delivery services--are all hindered. And, these are things that weigh on people's minds."
Reed says the buyout program's goal is to reduce the potential risk and repetitive losses due to flooding.
"This is the second real, what I would consider a major flood within the last eight years, itself, between 2011 and this year," he said. "And, we've had some minor flooding in between there."
Owners of residential, agricultural or commercial properties located within a special flood hazard area, and impacted by the flooding, are asked to review general program information, and submit an interest form online at the Pottawattamie County flood website.