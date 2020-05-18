(Imogene) -- Certain Fremont County customers of Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative will be without power Tuesday morning.
Company officials say customers in Fremont County south of Imogene -- including Monroe and Walnut townships -- will be without power beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The outage is due to the replacement of current service lines and is expected to last approximately two hours.
Anyone with questions is urged to call Southwest Iowa REC's Stanton office at (888) 220-4869, option 3.