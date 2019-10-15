UPDATE: 12:55 PM: Power was restored to MidAmerican Energy customers in the Shenandoah and Farragut areas before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
UPDATE 11:35 AM: MidAmerican Energy crews are working to solve a power outage issue in the Shenandoah and Farragut areas.
MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News that crews hope to have power restored by the early afternoon hours Tuesday.
"We have a crew making repairs right now at the substation in Shenandoah," Greenwood said. "There is a piece of equipment that they are replacing that failed. This impacts approximately 250 customers."
Greenwood said the outages first began just after 10 a.m.
Original Story
(Shenandoah) -- Several MidAmerican Energy customers are without power in the Shenandoah and Farragut areas Tuesday morning.
According to the MidAmerican Energy outage map, approximately 46 customers are without power in Shenandoah and approximately 45 in and around Farragut. No details have been made available as to what has caused the outages. Stay tuned to KMA News as we follow this developing story.