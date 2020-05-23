(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a pair of arrests related to sexual abuse.
According to the report, Austin Thompson and Clara Winfrey — both of Prescott — were arrested on Saturday.
Thompson, 22, was initially arrested at 8:45 AM and charged with sexual abuse 1st degree (Class A felony), assault with intent to commit sexual abuse (Class C felony) and sexual exploitation of a minor (Class C felony).
At approximately 1:10 PM, Adams County deputies then arrested Winfrey. The 28-year-old was also charged with sexual abuse 1st degree (Class A felony), assault with intent to commit sexual abuse (Class C felony) and sexual exploitation of a minor (Class C felony).
Both Thompson and Winfrey were transported to the Adams County Jail and are awaiting to see a magistrate judge.