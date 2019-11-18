(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Park and Recreation Department now has a direction for replacing playground equipment at another of the city's parks.
Recently, Shenandoah's elementary students were asked to vote on two conceptual drawings for new equipment at Priest Park. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says the second option was reportedly the top votegetter, pulling about 75% of the students' vote.
"It is a fully handicapped accessible playground," said Tiemeyer, "complete with wheelchair ramps, hard surface underneath the entire thing, poured in rubber. It's very mobile, very accessible. You can get to anywhere on it on a wheelchair. If anybody has any sort of physical needs, it makes it very easy for them to get on it."
Tiemeyer says the second options is slightly bigger than the first option.
"It still has plenty of amenities on the railings, and different fun and games," he said. "I think there's a little rock climbing wall off to the side, and a ten-spin which has kind of taken place of the old merry-go-rounds. We do have one out at McComb Park, that new green spinney thing that everybody seems to enjoy a lot. It's just got a lot of different features that we don't have in other playgrounds, parks."
Now that the students have made their choice, Tiemeyer says grant writing and fundraising can begin in earnest. He says the new equipment's pricetag totals around $186,000.
"I know that sounds like a lot," said Tiemeyer, "and that's almost double of what the McComb Park playground was. But, that's just because of the poured-in concrete, and the poured-in rubber on top. Anytime you do something like that, it really drives up the costs, and it's really too bad for everyone involved. But, it's just a big pricetag to pay for all-inclusive playgrounds."
About $30,000 has been raised thus far. If all goes well, Tiemeyer says new equipment will be installed next spring.
"We're looking at mid-spring right now," he said, "so, hopefully right before kids get out of school. It's kind of just like our last project. Of course, the tear-out and grading work is the easiest of all of it--that takes just a matter of a day or two. But, it's really just getting all the grants written, and securing those funds, and moving forward."
Public donations are welcome, as well. Anyone wishing to contribute to the new equipment's purchase should contact Chad Tiemeyer at 712-246-3409 or Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-4411. You can hear the full interview with Tiemeyer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.