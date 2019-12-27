(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2019" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year, brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. Today's segment recalls the debate in the Essex School District over its future direction.
It all began one Saturday morning in early January, as local residents packed the Allen Stuart Gym for a special Essex School Board meeting, in which then-Superintendent Paul Croghan outlined factors forcing the board to consider changes in the district's operations--including dwindling enrollment numbers and a questionable financial future. Brogan also discussed the option of whole grade sharing with another contiguous district beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Surveys handed out to meeting attendees asked for preference on four possible districts for whole grade sharing: Shenandoah, Clarinda, Red Oak or Stanton. Calling the situation "a challenging dilemma," Croghan says the time to start conversations is now, because Essex must look at "doing something different."
"We can stay the course today as we are," he said, "and we know that the time frame is going to be about four years, then the state's going to come in and say, 'what are you going to do?' Then, you will have to commit, saying 'we're going to do this.' The analogy I've done with the board is, you make budget reductions and adjustments, you stand here without your shirt on today, your next cut is going to be your left or your right arm."
Board members then conducted a fact-finding mission, gathering data on tax levies, student achievement, course offerings and extracurricular activities from each district. Speaking at another public meeting in February, Croghan said it was up for the board to decide on a future direction.
"This board has not made a decision on which way to go," he said. "It will be up to the board to decide. They will announce that their intentions are to whole grade share with a school district. After 90 days, there will be a public hearing, where you as a public can have statements made for or against that. Then, the board will have to vote if they want to consider to whole grade share."
But, opposition toward whole grade sharing mounted in the Essex community. In late March, a group of local residents called Citizens for Save Our Schools launched a petition drive calling for the board to end whole grade sharing discussions with other area districts. Group spokesperson Mary Ann Stuart told the board they believed the district could be saved.
"We're all stressed over this," said Stuart. "This has been a very upsetting experience for us. At first, I thought, 'oh, this is a terrible thing to happen.' But, now, I look at it as a blessing, because it's woke us up, and I think we're going to be stronger as a community, and we're going to have a far better school district than we had."
Emotions and passion spilled over at a board meeting in April. During the meeting's open forum period lasting more than an hour, parents, instructors, patrons--even students--voiced concerns over sharing talks, and about the future of Trojan athletics, among other things. Becki Franks told the board the deliberations over the district's future direction were a blessing in disguise.
"We have gotten a ton of people that have stepped up and shown their pride," said Franks, "in our town, in our school, in our community. So, take advantage of that. Use those volunteers, use their talents. Tons of graduates have been hugely successful. Take advantage of it. If they're offering to help--do it."
Without fanfare, the board later dropped whole grade sharing discussions with other districts. In fact, four board members were replaced following resignations. And, Essex's superintendent's sharing agreement with East Mills ended when Croghan accepted a similar shared position in the Nodaway Valley and CAM districts. In June, the board approved a sharing agreement with the Hamburg School District for Dr. Mike Wells’ services as superintendent. Similar sharing agreements were approved for the school business manager, human resources director, and school guidance counselor positions. One of Wells' first actions was to begin a strategic planning process. Wells says the five-year plan was necessary in order to guide the future of Essex schools in several categories, including finances.
"We'll have a livelier finance plan that tells you how we're going to spend our money, set goals for unspent balance, and budget limits that we will adhere to," said Wells. "So, finances is a big part.
"Our facilities--Essex has wonderful facilities. But, we do have some roofing issues. We have to look at windows, we have to look at some of our air conditioning, because when we did the air conditioning, we didn't do all parts of the building. Some of those things will be built into a livelier plan," he added.
That plan is expected to be presented to the Essex School Board at its January 22nd meeting.
That plan is expected to be presented to the Essex School Board at its January 22nd meeting.