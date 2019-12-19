(Undated) -- For the next two weeks, KMA News presents a special series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. "Project 2019" is brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. In our first segment today, we'll recall the Epic Winter of 2019.
The sound of snowplows was common across KMAland in what one local official called "a real winter." After years of relative calm winters, the entire region was rocked with one for the record books. What started in the later part of 2018--including a major Thanksgiving weekend blizzard--continued into the first part of the new year. Ten inches of snow fell at the KMA News studios, alone, during one winter storm the weekend of January 12th and 13th. That was followed by another major event the following weekend. Ice and snow fell across the area again January 22nd and the 23rd. Blizzard-like continues occurred again in February. With all the accumulating snow, local residents and officials asked the question: "Where do you put it?" Gigantic snow piles--the likes of which haven't been seen in recent years--appeared all over Shenandoah and other communities.Even Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman coped with the growing shortage of snow removal space.
"I know when I was digging out my driveway," said Lyman, "the pile next to it is chest high now. So, it's tough when we're clearing a lot of roads, and finding space for the snow. I know SWITG has a play (at the Park Playhouse) starting this Thursday, and they've already called me a couple of times to make sure the parking lot is going to be free. We're going to do the best we can."
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News all the time spent hauling snow began to add up.
"We've hauled off more snow this year than we have in a long time," said Wright. "Once you get it scraped up in the downtown area, especially, you have to get it hauled up and get ready for the next one. It's an ongoing battle, but I think we're doing our best to keep up."
County road crews also battled issues associated with continuous winter events. Page County Engineer J.D. King says the continuing snow events took its toll on not only manpower, but supplies and equipment, as well.
"Certainly, we've noticed, you know, using more fuel that we have in some of the previous winters," he said. "We're replacing cutting edges. You know, the snow seems light sometimes, sometimes it's wet and heavy. In any case, snow is a very abrasive material. Of course, running cutting edges onto pavement--especially concrete slabs--that wears them out."
In addition to setting records for snowfall, the winter of 2019 was also one of the coldest in recent memory. Horrific cold weather hit KMAland January 30th--bringing the area to a virtual standstill. A low of 15 degrees below zero was recorded at the KMA studios shortly after 6 that morning--tying the record for that date originally set back in 1965. Wind chill readings reported to the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office ranged between 30-to-40 degrees below. You knew it was cold out when some county courthouses closed--including the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.
"We have a lot of employees that drive away from Clarinda," said Page County Engineer Alan Armstrong. "As we all know, the concern and safety is a very major issue, with both your staff and your children--different things. And, we decided unanimously it would just make more sense to not be there, rather than have somebody hurt or killed by being open."
Many residents breathed a sigh of relief when March arrived, and the continuing snow storms dissipated. As it turns out, the epic winter of 2019 was a harbinger of things to come--as an even bigger weather event was just around the corner. In our next segment of "Project 2019," we'll have the first of three segments reviewing the Missouri River flooding.