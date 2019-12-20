(Undated) -- Today, KMA News presents another segment of "Project 2019"--a review of the top local and regional stories of the last year--brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. Today's report is the first of three on the top story of 2019--the disastrous Missouri River flooding.
If KMALand residents only knew what was coming in March, they would have wanted winter to stay around for a while. Melting snow, combined with heavy rainfall early in the month, plus increased outflows from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota, combined for flooding of epic proportions. The dominoes began falling on March 15th, when Hamburg residents living along and south of Highway 333, were ordered to leave their homes after floodwaters overtopped a levee southwest of town. More portions of Hamburg were evacuated on Sunday, the 17th. Then, floodwaters consumed the city's water treatment plant. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius says problems developed when water overtopped the famed "Ditch 6" levee--a focal point of the 2011 flooding.
"They have the Hescos up to prevent water from getting further into town," said Crecelius. "There is water into the south end of town at this point in time. At last report from the city of Hamburg, there was water flowing over the floodgate that they put on the bridge there at the Ditch 6 levee. They also had water coming in around the facilities on the south end of town.
"They have everybody evacuated on the south end of town," he added. "We're just waiting to see what happens with the water, as far as Hamburg goes."
Eventually, flooding invaded all but the northern portion of the community, knocking out not only knocked Hamburg's water plant, but also City Hall, the fire station,and almost all businesses in town. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain gave Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other state officials this report at a meeting in Hamburg on Monday, the 18th.
"We lost everything," said Crain. "We have no equipment. We have two pickups. We don't even have a lawnmower. But, we look like leather, okay? We're tough. We have two pickups and a skidloader. Everything's gone."
Other communities in Fremont County--Percival, Bartlett and McPaul--also fell to the swollen. Mills County was also victimized. On that same eventful St. Patrick's Day, Pacific Junction was evacuated because of rising water. Mills County Public Affairs Officer Sheri Bowen says the evacuation order was prompted as water encroached on the city from the south.
"The water was coming in from the south along the railroad tracks," said Bowen. "From there, it just spread throughout the community. There is a layer of water there and our aerial photos from Sunday showed that (the town) was pretty well surrounded -- it was just dry within the community. The biggest change here is that the water is coming from the south and has filled those streets."
Areas impacted by flooding included the I-29/Highway 34 business corridor near the new Missouri River bridge. Flooding also forced a shutdown of Glenwood's water treatment plant. Floodwaters also spread further down the river into Atchison County. Assistant Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Manchester tells KMA News most of the town of Watson was underwater after a levee west of the community breached March 18th and 19th.
Other KMAland communities got a taste of flooding. Otoe County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Goebel tells KMA News two major arteries were cut off near Nebraska City--including one flood-prone location.
"The biggest impact for Otoe County and Nebraska City proper," said Goebel, "is the fact that the Highway 2 Bridge at the Missouri River between Nebraska and Iowa is closed. Then, of course, the Highway 75 bridge north of Plattsmouth is closed. That creates a lot of issues for commerce, and people traveling and getting into our areas."
Flooding also shut down Interstate 29 from Council Bluffs to St. Joseph, Highway 34 from I-29 to the Nebraska border, and Highway 136 in Atchison County--among many others. Those road closings would be in place for many weeks, as the flooding had the entire region in its watery grip. At a public meeting in Sidney on Sunday, March 24th, Crecelius warned local residents to be prepared for the long haul.
We'll continue our look back at the floods of 2019 in Monday's segment of "Project 2019."