(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2019" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment is the second of three looking back at the disastrous Missouri River flooding. This segment focuses on the flood's impact on the region, as well as the area's response.
When the swollen Missouri River spilled over its banks, virtually every aspect of life in KMAland was affected in one way or another. Traveling, for example, was iffy at times. Major interstates and highways were shut down due to flooding--including Interstate 29 from Council Bluffs all the way down to St. Joseph. That put an extra strain on local traffic--putting southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri law enforcement agencies on alert. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer told KMA news that Highways 59 and 71--in particular--experienced heavy increases of traffic flow.
"The traffic was unbelievable (Saturday) along Highway 59," Palmer said. "I think when I came home (from Council Bluffs) on Highway 92 and Highway 59 I met over 100 semis. That doesn't include all of the cars. There were times when there must have been 50 cars in a row."
Flooding also swamped hundreds of houses across the region, forcing victims to seek shelter. Shenandoah's Old Armory was among the area's shelter locations. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer said it was the city's way to help individuals who lost their houses in the flooding.
"We have several hundred people displaced from their homes because of this flood," said Tiemeyer. "We figured it was the least that we could do--opening up this shelter. We've already got donations of blankets and pillows coming in. The ministry group here in town was nice enough to donate about 30 cases of water from HyVee for us to have.
"We've have tons of cots ready. We've got bathrooms, showers, we have a kitchen if needed. Now, all we need is some extra hands coming in, and helping out.," he added.
Flooding also impacted KMA's schools. Classes in the Hamburg School District were closed as Marnie Simons Elementary School served as a shelter for flood victims. That shelter was moved to United Faith Church in Sidney as floodwaters further advanced into Hamburg. The school then became a temporary city hall and emergency operations center. Classes, however, reopened less than a week after the flooding began . Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said it was important to resume classes in order to give students a sense of normalcy.
"Our parents still have to go to work," said Wells. "And, they need a place for their kids to go where it's safe--and school is certainly that. And, we need them. We've got a lot of work that needs to be done. But, I'm very happy and proud of this community. These are tough people in Hamburg. They're all helping each other--that's what makes this community great."
As reports of the massive flooding spread, help from all over the country rolled into KMAland. Last Saturday, semis carrying hay and other materials arrived at the Sidney Rodeo Grounds for area farmers impacted by the flooding. Fremont County Supervisor Dustin Sheldon described the relief effort to KMA News.
"They brought two semi loads of hay, and three gooseneck loads of hay," said Sheldon. "I think we had about 70-75 bales of hay brought in, and they had a couple of enclosed trailers that had supplies--dog food, cattle feed, horse feed, some first aid supplies for humans. And, they brought some other canned goods, and things like that."
Three semis from a group of Story County cattlemen delivered approximately 30 round bales of alfalfa and 72 square bales of cornstalks to a farm near Malvern in late March. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said the donations to farmers impacted by the Missouri River flooding is an example of "Iowans helping Iowans."
"We heard and knew that there was a need down here in Mills County and beyond for some feed," said Naig. "You know, we know that the need is great, so we just wanted to highlight the fact that this all happens because cattlemen want to help cattlemen, and Iowans want to help Iowans--and that's a great story."
Scores of volunteers from all over the country assisted cleanup efforts--including those summoned through Americorps. Taylor Mattison of Grand Rapids, Minnesota is northeast district field coordinator for the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa. Mattison says much of the work has consisted of "mucking" and gutting residences swamped by floodwater for future remediation. For Mattison, the damage was breathtaking.
"You're seeing houses and buildings that are 12-to-14 feet underwater," said Mattison. "Some of these houses have been underwater for almost under a month due to the whole levee situation, and the water is still coming down from the north on the Missouri River.
"The damage is catastrophic--to say the least. It's something that I will never forget. It sure makes you appreciate what you have back home, that's for sure," he added.
Just as floodwaters began to recede along the river, heavy precipitation in May ushered in a bad sequel. We'll look back at the recurring flooding, as well as some of the issues associated with the disaster, in our next segment of "Project 2019."