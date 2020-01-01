(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2019" series, brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. On this New Year's Day, it's appropriate to focus on a subject that will dominate 2020: the presidential elections. In this report, we look back at the parade of candidates who came to KMAland a year early.
With Iowa's first-in-the-nation's presidential caucuses looming in February, 2020, a long list of Democratic candidates set foot in the state throughout 2019. Former Vice President Joe Biden made several visits to the state during the year. Stops in Creston and Atlantic were on his most recent itinerary. At one stop, Biden promised a return to normalcy if he's elected president.
"You all reflect what the nation needs most--just basic simple decency," said Biden. "I think people are so hungry for a return to simple decency in the leadership in this country."
Of course, Biden didn't have the state to himself in 2019. One new face on the political scene was Pete Buttigieg. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana appeared at a meet-and-greet event at Shenandoah's Cottonwood Pavilion in July. Buttigieg returned in KMAland in November to roll out a plan addressing long-term care issues. "Mayor Pete" told an audience in Red Oak that seniors' health issues need practical solutions.
"Aging should be something that brings so many blessings," said Buttigieg. "The opportunity for retirement, time spent with kids and grandkids. But, we also know it brings hardship, or at least it can--it brings uncertainly. And, the numbers are only going to increase how important this is."
While John Delaney is one of the lesser-known candidates, the Maryland congressman was no stranger to southwest Iowa. Shenandoah's Depot Deli was a stopping point for one his appearances in May. One of Delaney's themes dealt with the need to seek common ground on a number of issues facing the country.
“If you look back at the history of this amazing country,” said Delaney, “all these things that we celebrate--Medicare, Social Security, sending someone to the moon, whatever the case may be--they all happened when we found common ground, when we worked together, when we have a shared goal, when we had, again, a sense of common purpose. That’s how we do great things. That’s how we do enduring things. That’s how we rethink our future. That’s how we solved problems. That’s how we changed the world. That’s how we lead.”
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was another frequent guest in KMAland. In addition to visiting flood-stricken areas, Klobuchar appeared at the Farmers Mutual Telephone Company office in Stanton in March to announce a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which included an increase in the corporate tax rate and a financial risk fee on large banks to pay for upgrades. Klobuchar says improving broadband services is important to smaller areas.
"I am really focused on improving access to the internet in our small towns and rural areas," said Klobuchar. "I think that, otherwise, we are not going to be able to compete, and I think kids that grow up in rural Iowa, in southwest Iowa, should be able to live here. And, I think the only way you can do that these days is if you have the internet."
Council Bluffs was a familiar venue for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. One appearance followed mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio in August. Warren said both events were further examples of why gun-related legislation was needed.
Not all candidates appearing in the region will still in the race when the year ended. Those calling it quits included California Senator Kamala Harris, and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Speaking in Clarinda in May, Gillibrand called global climate change "the greatest threat to humanity," and stated support for the "Green New Deal" supported by Senate Democrats.
"I get bills done," said Gillibrand. "I get laws passed. Big bills like 9/11. Big bills like don't ask-don't tell. But small bills. In the last Congress, I passed 18 bills alone. Money for rural broadband, money for small businesses, money for entrepreneurs who want to start a business in a rural area. Money for baby boomers who want to sell their businesses to their employees because their kids don't want it. All things that help rural Americans grow. And, those are the kinds of things I get done, because I hear from my constituents."
Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke was considered one of the Democratic Party's rising new stars when he appeared in Shenandoah in May. O’Rourke called for a living minimum wage, paid family leave and an end to discrimination in the workplace.
“You know this, I know this, we have people in our lives who are working two or three jobs just to make ends meet,” he said. “Seven dollars and 25 cents an hour-the minimum wage in many states today-is not enough if you’re working full time to put food on the table, pay the note on the mortgage, put something aside for your kids, or your next generation. You’ve got to work two to three jobs to be able to do that.”
By the end of the year, however, O'Rourke was off the campaign trail. As the February 3rd caucuses approached, other candidates are expected to make one final swing through the region.
2019 was another eventful year in Shenandoah city government. That's the subject of our next "Project 2019" report Thursday. Each report is available online at kmaland.com.