(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2019" series. Today's segment reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year recalls an off-year November election to remember.
For the first time, Iowa voters went to the polls on November 5th for a general election combining municipal and school board races. This election was so big, KMA News called it "Super Vote I"--with the deepest respect to Lamar Hunt. It was a moniker that lived up to the hype, as blockbuster school board, city council and mayoral races dotted the area's election ballots.
One of the most compelling races was in the Shenandoah School District, where four candidates ran for two spots on the school board. In the end, Darrin Bouray was the top votegetter from among the four. In a live candidates forum on KMA in early October, Bouray says the fact that his 3-year-old son will be a student in the district in a few years prompted him to seek a school board spot.
"That's the main reason why I wanted to get involved," said Bouray, "is to help in any way I can, or give back to the community, by serving as a school board member, and looking out for the education of not only all students, but my son, who will be going there, as well."
Jeff Hiser won the other board spot by finishing second. No stranger to the community or school district, Hiser was a former Shenandoah School Superintendent AND board member, as well as a former mayor, city councilman, police officer and firefighter. Hiser says his main objective was to represent the district's patrons.
"One of the reasons why I'm running is that there are very few responsibilities of an individual board member," said Hiser, "but one of the big keys is to represent the people of your district, and listen and community with your people. I think we've gotten away from that in a sense, and I think it's time we put that back on track."
Write-in candidate Dr. Timothy Smith--who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board left by Kip Anderson's resignation--finished third, while recent SHS grad Steven Martin placed fourth. Clarinda School District voters elected three school board members from among eight candidates. Incumbents Darin Sunderman, Gregory Jones and challenger Trish Bergren were the top votegetters.
City council positions were also up for the vote. In Shenandoah, voters opted for change, as challengers knocked off two longtime incumbents in the city council race. Jon Eric Brantner won Shenandoah's 2nd ward council position over incumbent Bob Burchett. Brantner had nothing but praise for Burchett, who has served on the council since 1996.
"I believe he's served on the city council since I was a freshman in high school," he said. "I think he's done a tremendous amount for this community. I met with a lot of different people prior to our interview on KMA, and the forum. There were a lot of people who were very positive toward everything that he's done, and how actively he's involved. I don't want to take away from that from the fact that I've won."
Another challenger, Cindy Allely-Arman, defeated incumbent Aaron Green in the at-large council race. Challenger Jennifer Elliott finished third. Speaking at a KMA candidates' forum. Arman called for change in the community.
"I consider Shenandoah's greatest weakness to be its fight against change," said Arman. "We need change so that our community can grow, and we have to be open to discussing the needs of our community that we can get there."
There were some noteworthy mayoral races in KMAland, as well. In Hamburg, incumbent Cathy Crain was reelected over challenger Harry Adams. Crain was among those leading the community during the March flooding, and through the initial recovery steps. Crain told KMA News in October she ran for reelection, because, quote, "the flood decided for me."
"I was retired after 12 years, and the 2011 flood," said Crain. "But, you know, once this happened--206 days ago, as a matter of fact--we are now waist deep into this thing, and we are committed. That is for those other members on the council that volunteer along with me on recovery for Hamburg. We're in--we're all in."
Another incumbent, Bill Billings Jr., was also reelected mayor of Red Oak in a showdown with former mayor Karen Blue. In Sidney, Peter Johnson was elected the city's new mayor over two other candidates: Kenneth Brown and Fabian Bell. When asked to assess his victory, Johnson told KMA News voters sent a message with the election results.
"I don't know really what the difference is," he said. "I'm from Sidney. But, I think what Sidney is ready for, and what they're signaling with the vote with the bond issue, is that the people of Sidney are ready for a new era. They're ready for a new chapter, a new beginning to really usher in a new area of growth, and ideas being brought forward."
While much of the attention was given to the 2019 elections, some visitors were in KMAland campaigning for 2020. We'll look at the presidential candidates visiting the region in our next segment of "Project 2019."