(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2019" segments, brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. Today's report looks at some of the major developments in KMA schools over the past year--including some big bond issue votes.
"Renovate, repurpose and build" was the general theme of a $14,700 bond issue in the Shenandoah School District. School officials placed a special referendum on the November general election ballot for renovation and expansion work at Shenandoah High School. Its center piece was construction of an 18,200 square-foot Career Technical Education addition to the high school. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told KMA News the CTE addition addressed the statewide trend of programming aimed at addressing employers' needs for a highly-skilled workforce.
"It's a large environment to add programs such as welding, auto, woods and construction, and an ag lab," said Nelson, "that have sufficient space to do the type of work the teachers are wanting to do, and attempting to do. They just don't have adequate space, currently."
Also proposed was the repurposing of existing space for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math--or STEM-related curricula, and construction of a new gym and fitness center addition at the high school.
Despite the efforts of Invest to Grow Success, a grassroots group of supporters pushing for the bond issue's passage, the referendum faced heavy opposition in the community. In fact, one Shenandoah School Board member resigned after the board voted 4-to-1 to place the bond issue on the November 5th ballot. Board member Kip Anderson argued that not enough space was being devoted to the CTE expansion. He also objected to the gym’s inclusion on the referendum.
“It’s about education,” said Anderson, “It’s not about athletics or wants for a gym. It’s about needs for a viable CTE center in this community, in this area. This could be an area thing if we did it right--but it’s not going down that path. It’s underbuilt and overpriced.”
In the end, voters said an emphatic "no" to the bond issue, as it received only 43% of the vote--far short of the 60% supermajority necessary for passage.
Another bond issue election had better luck in the Sidney School District. After falling one vote shy of passing in an April special election, a $10 million bond issue was approved by Sidney voters in November. Like the Shenandoah referendum, the Sidney bond issue included construction of a CTE addition to the district's junior-senior high school. Also included: renovations to Sidney Elementary School.
"We're adding preschool rooms onto there," said Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood, "then recapturing some of our additional rooms, upgrading our HVAC, and in both our elementary and junior-senior high school building, putting in new entrances that are safer for the community, the students and the staff."
Improvements to the high school football field and track were also included.
As bond issue discussions continued in Shenandoah and Sidney, the Red Oak School District celebrated the culmination of its major facilities upgrade, as the district's new junior-senior high school complex and the renovated Inman Elementary School opened for classes in August. Residents caught a glimpse of the new-look facilities at an open house before the beginning of the new school year. In addition to a middle school addition and a new gym, Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger said the renovations upgraded the high school's surroundings.
"One of the first things they're going to notice is the two ways that people enter into the building," he said, "whether it be on the east side or the south side, where the new cafeteria is--it's a whole new structure for the office and the entry space. Our cafeteria has expanded, and turned into more of a commons area. They're going to notice as soon as they go in that there's entrances to two separate gyms on that same spot."
Other changes in area school districts in 2019 included a new administrator at the helm in the Clarinda School District. Deron Stender resigned as the district's superintendent in June to accept the same position in the Creston School District. While saying he enjoyed his time in Clarinda, Stender told KMA News the offer of a three-year contract from Creston was attractive.
"Superintendents are not the same as a licensed teacher or a licensed administrator," said Stender. "Those groups have continuing contracts, meaning at the end of the school -- unless there's been a termination or some reason for dismissal -- they have a continuing contract and their employment is continuous, regardless if they sign a contract or not. Superintendents -- on the other hand -- if you have a one-year contract, your contract is done at the end of that one year. There is no continuous contract in place."
Chris Bergman was selected as Stender's successor. Bergman came to Clarinda in July from Johnston, where she served as central office administrator, as well as the district's executive director of teaching, learning and innovation for the past four years. Bergman says the district's size and strategic plan convinced her to apply for the interim superintendent's job.
"I grew up in a small town," said Bergman. "Clarinda's bigger than the two I grew up in. It's a great sized community. I really liked what I saw. The strategic plan was very thoughtful, purposeful, and really serves kids in terms of all the different skills and connections they need to be successful."
After first serving as an interim superintendent, the Clarinda School Board offered a two-year superintendent's contract to Bergman in December.
As you can tell by the bond issue votes, 2019 was also a big year for elections--and we're not talking about the presidential elections. We'll look back at some of the major results of Super Vote I in our next segment of "Project 2019."