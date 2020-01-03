(Undated) -- Today, KMA News concludes its series of "Project 2019" reports, brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. In our final segment, we take a look at some big milestones and big issues that made the news in Page County in the past year.
More than a decade of trials and tribulations came to a close in early January, with the activation of Page County's "world class" radio system. County and city officials past and present gathered for a demonstration of the new emergency communication system in an open house at the county courthouse. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert showed onlookers how the new digital system allowed law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel to communicate from anywhere in the county--something that wasn't possible with the old VHF system.
With the county's long-running radio issue ebbing, other proposed projects--and hot-button issues--came to the forefront.
In February, Page County residents expressed displeasure with plans for building a new county engineer's office and workshop/storage facility at the county's secondary roads complex. Speaking at a county board of supervisor's meeting in February, Jacob Holmes said the money allocated should be set aside as a cushion, so that tax levies could be lowered next year. Holmes added the projects are "the tip of the iceberg" as far as many residents are concerned.
"The group of business owners and farmers here today fully understand purchasing, having and using reliable equipment to get the job done," he said. "However, we have a real issue with scrimping and saving ourselves, so that our tax dollars can be used in many ways so different from how we run our own businesses.
"When a board is spending the money of their friends, neighbors and voters, it should be done in a way even more carefully than if they were spending the money from their very own bank account," Holmes added. "We have elected and salaried you on the board to represent us, and we do not feel accurately represented."
Page County Engineer J.D. King defended the projects, saying the county's equipment needs protection from the elements.
"We got millions of dollars of fleet here," said King. "Even though the engine heater's plugged in, it doesn't warm up the rest of it without idling. One of my goals is to improve the facilities here--that means put them in a shed."
One month later, the board approved the county's fiscal 2020 budget, with funding in place for the engineer's office/storage shed projects. But, plans for the projects were put on hold following a series of setbacks, including two unsuccessful bidlettings.
The supervisors then turned their attention to another project involving relocating numerous county offices into one facility. In November, the board approved a contract with HGM Associates for renovating the former Clarinda United Methodist Church's education building into the new home of Page County Public Health and the county's safety officer. Supervisor's Chair Alan Armstrong said the building's upper floor could also serve as the new location for the county's joint communications center.
"As many people know, now it's located in the basement of the police station--the city hall area there of Clarinda," he said. "Personally, I feel that would be wonderful to let those people who have been in the basement for the last few years be located upstairs where they can look out the window. Maybe on a day when a storm is brewing, they may not want to see that. They may not on a day when it's snowing. But, maybe they can understand why there's a lot of car wrecks if they can visibly see what the weather's doing."
Yet another big issue surfaced in Page County in late 2019, one faced by other KMAland counties over the past few years--the growth of wind turbines.
In late October, the supervisors approved an ordinance regulating turbine operation in the county. That was followed by two town hall meetings on the subject in December. Residents on both sides of the issue spoke out during the meeting in Clarinda. Robin Sunderman lives on a farm northwest of Clarinda. Sunderman expressed numerous concerns over the decommissioning of wind turbines. She also outlined the dangers of turbines to the environment, as well as the impact on land values.
“In my opinion, instead of having fields of dreams in Iowa,” said Sunderman, “we’re going to have fields of abandoned junk in the next 20 years.”
Kristi McEnaney lives near the Rock Creek Wind Farm in Atchison County. McEnaney, who also serves as a lease agent with Tradewind Energy, disputes comments that the turbines make too much noise.
“Personally, I think they’re majestic,” said McEnaney. “The noise doesn’t bother me. The grain bin closest to my house in the same direction-or in the opposite direction to the wind farm, or the closest turbine-makes just about as much noise-or actually more noise-than the wind turbines. So, it’s a lot worse to listen to my grain bin fan that to my wind turbines.”
Issues dealing with property rights and setback regulations took center stage at the second meeting in Shenandoah. Supervisor Chuck Morris pointed to other counties in the state who currently have no wind turbine ordinances and says having something on the books promotes expansion of the industry while providing some sort of protection for property owners.
"If you have an opportunity for some expansion in your economy and in your tax base, we're not doing our job if we don't take a reasonable look at it," said Morris. "We very much appreciate the feedback. I wish that there was an answer that everybody is going to happy. That's not going to happen."
After gathering feedback, the supervisors were expected to conduct more research on the current county ordinances and make adjustments if they feel they are necessary in the near future. Be listening for more on this issue and others in the region on KMA News in 2020. A reminder: this "Project 2019" segment and others are available with the webstory online at kmaland.com.