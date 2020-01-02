(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2019" series, brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. Today's report looks at some of the major developments within the city of Shenandoah over the past year.
It was a year that saw a changing of the guard at the fire department, two new council members elected, and an increase in water and sewer rates. Shenandoah's 2019 was recently described to KMA News as a "whirlwind" by City Administrator A.J. Lyman.
The city's residents learned in April that they would soon be paying more for their water and sewer services. By a unanimous vote, the Shenandoah City Council approved an increase for residential water customers to $21 for the first 1,000 gallons, followed by a 30 percent increase to $11.84 per 1,000 gallons after that. Sewer rates would also increase to $13.60 for the first 1,000 gallons and $5.40 per 1,000 gallons after that. Residents using under 1,000 gallons would only be charged $15.00 per month for water, plus a smaller fee for wastewater.
Council members took action following public hearings on both amendments. William McConnell, a new Shenandoah resident, asked the council a barrage of questions.
“How long would this go on?” asked McConnell. “How long will you be doing this? Does it go up 30% next year? Is there a sunset period? I got it—I’ve got to pay my bill to live in a beautiful city. But, I want to make sure this is being used for what it's designed for—to pay off debts or loans, and it’s going to sunset, and we’re going to get some efficiencies out of it.”
Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt replied that the amendment entailed a 1.5 percent increase the next three years, so that residents won’t take a big hit as in the first year. Additionally, City Administrator A.J. Lyman said revenues would help address issues with the city’s aging water infrastructure.
With the city facing litigation against Fox Engineering--the general contractor for the city’s $14 million water plant project--Shenandoah resident Ernie Aust implored the city to go get “the maximum amount” it can from the company.
“They certified everything as being done properly, and it wasn’t,” said Aust. “And, the problems the city is having now, and the condition of the plant now, the facilities out there that was accepted in the end product was not up to standard. They did not have onsite inspection, and things were not done properly. They should pay dearly."
Some residents on hand questioned the council’s decision to waive the second and third readings and adopt the proposed increases. At least one resident commented that residents unable to attend the public hearing would not be able to speak at future meetings. But, Shenandoah City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen said the council had the right to forego the additional readings.
Other issues in 2019 impacted Shenandoah's Fire Department. In the city council's review of the proposed Fiscal 2020 budget, the elimination of a full-time driver's position at the fire department was under consideration. During a February budget workshop, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt told then-Fire Chief Ron Weston and fire department personnel they needed to "show the figures" on why the driver's position should be retained.
"I don't think I have to tell you guys," said Hunt, "that I'm retired law enforcement, and I'm a retired fireman. I would hope that I'm not the mayor that watches them both go--the dispatchers, and now fire driver. You going to have to show us some figures, because most of the figures we've got here show us going down to two drivers. So, if you talk about it, and show us something else, that's something we need to have."
Hunt went on to say budget decisions must be based on "common sense and figures," rather than "from the heart."
Weston replied his department had cut its budget by at least 15 percent--more than the 10 percent reduction requested from each department. Beyond the money issue, Weston said reducing the number of full-time drivers from three to two would impact his department's response time.
"As far as going down to two drivers," said Weston, "there's no way you're going to be able to cover 24-7 to keep somebody there. The biggest issue is, it still falls back to those minutes of getting somebody there when we need it."
At a special meeting the following Tuesday, the city council averted the elimination of a fire truck driver's position after Weston presented to the council a revised department budget with a number of adjustments to retain the third full-time driver's spot. Weston said the first move involved adjusting workman's comp through a position name change. The second move involved making the truck drivers--or building maintenance managers--salaried employees, thus eliminating overtime pay.
"If they take sick leave, take vacation, the other two will cover for them, and it will just be a rotation thing," said Weston. "When they take off, others will cover for them. If they go out on a sick day, somebody else will cover when that person comes back. They owe that other person, or other two people. So, it's pretty well covered there."
After considerable discussion, the council unanimously approved the fire and City Hall budgets with adjustments, as well as the budgets for other city departments. Mayor Hunt commended Weston and the fire department for their budget work in retaining the driver's position. Hunt added he would abide by the council's decision.
Late in 2019 in the month of November, Weston submitted his resignation as fire chief, which was approved by the city council "with regret" on November 26th. A member of the department since 1999, Weston served as secretary, and fire captain, until he succeeded Steve Hoefing as chief in December, 2017. In an interview with KMA News, Weston said he's enjoyed being a fireman--and the community he serves.
Earlier this month, the city council ratified the appointment of Weston's successor, Justin Marshall. A 17-and-a-half-year department veteran, Marshall was selected by a vote of the city’s volunteer firefighters. Marshall, whose tenure began January 1st, told KMA News he’s honored and humbled to be named chief.
“I think growing up, I knew some gentlemen who were my father’s era, a little bit younger,” he said. “I guess I always looked up to those guys for the simple fact that these guys were putting themselves in grave danger, and in harm’s way. It was a selfless act, so I always had a lot of admiration."
Also taking the oaths at the December 10th council meeting were newly-elected Ward 2 Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, Councilwoman At-Large Cindy Arman, and reelected Park Commissioner Zac Zwickel. Their terms began January 1st. Brantner defeated longtime incumbent Bob Burchett in the November General Elections, while Arman defeated incumbent Aaron Green. In the year 2020, the city council will include Brantner, Arman, Rita Gibson, Toni Graham, and Kim Swank. Dick Hunt continues his term as the city's mayor.
