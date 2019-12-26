(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2019" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year, brought to you by Cornerstone Bank of Clarinda. Today's segment takes a look back at the shooting death of a Shenandoah man, marking the community's first murder in three decades.
On the morning of April 22nd, law enforcement swarmed Shenandoah as a manhunt got underway for a suspect accused of shooting a man was on the loose. Following a brief standoff that left the community on edge, authorities apprehended 34-year-old Toby Lee McCunn of Red Oak at a residence near Priest Park. McCunn was later charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan at 901 Manti Road.
Following several delays, McCunn's trial began on August 6th at the Page County Courthouse. State Assistant Attorney General Doug Hammerand says McCunn obsessed over and sought out Jordan several times over a two-month period leading up to the shooting.
"The evidence will show that Josh Jordan died from being shot," said Hammerand. "It will also show that the defendant had malice towards Josh, that the defendant deliberately, willfully and premeditatedly with a specific intent shot and killed Josh. The evidence will show that the defendant did not act in self-defense. The evidence will show he was actually hunting him down. He had him lured over there, he had a gun pointed at him. That wasn't self-defense."
One of McCunn's attorneys -- Andrew Munger -- argued that McCunn acted in self-defense. He pointed to previous altercations between the two men and said that Jordan had fired first during the incident.
"The evidence will show there were six .22-caliber bullets and/or bullet fragments that were recovered from the scene," said Munger. "The shootout occurred. The law does not require defection and Toby McCunn left the premises. He had just been through a traumatic event. I submit to you that it would be a tragic event for anyone in Toby's position."
On the second day of the trial, DCI Lead Investigator Phillip Kennedy said he interviewed McCunn in the hospital after he was taken into custody on April 22nd. He says McCunn had been looking for Jordan for a number of weeks to recover some stolen property.
"He stated multiple times that he was obsessed," said Kennedy. "He told me that this process had consumed his life and that he had compiled what he called a suspect list and was going down it finding people who had his things."
On August 8th, the jury went into deliberations and it took just over two hours to return a unanimous guilty verdict, which was read by Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Jeffrey Larson.
"The jury has reached a verdict, and it is as follows," said Larson. "We the jury find the defendant, Toby Lee McCunn, guilty of the crime of murder in the first degree."
McCunn was remanded to custody until his sentencing six weeks later. Prior to the sentencing, several of Jordan's family members spoke, including his sister-in-law Amber Jordan who says the incident has left a fear in the family.
"Since the night Toby McCunn came to our house -- the night before the murder -- it's instilled an insecurity in our home," said Jordan. "Ever since then, we have not even allowed our son to sleep in his own room, because we don't feel safe."
Joshua's 15-year-old daughter Dezi also addressed the court, saying her father's murder stole away milestones that she wanted to experience.
"I want you to know that you completely changed my life," said Jordan. "I can't even put it into words. I always think about the what-ifs, getting one last hug or getting to say goodbye. The thing I think about most is not having my father to walk me down the aisle when I get married, him not seeing me at homecoming this weekend, getting to see me graduate, getting to see me go to prom or not even to be able to meet my husband."
McCunn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole -- the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder. In additon to the life imprisonment, McCunn was ordered to pay Jordan's estate $150,000 in restitution, plus other court costs, attorney fees and a penalty to the crime victims compensation fund. McCunn was taken to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin his sentence. Under Iowa law, an automatic appeal has been filed for the Class A Felony. The murder was the first in the community since James Bettis was convicted of the 1988 killing of Cynthia Borton.
